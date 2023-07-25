1st Quarter
Fiscal Year 2023/24
25 July 2023
Order intake marked by Systems orders. Market dynamic confirmed
ORDERS 3 months 2023/24 (€bn)
-31%
5.6
3.9
Q1 2022/23
Q1 2023/24
- Backlog stable at €87 bn
3.9
3.9
1.2
APAC
Signalling
0.5
1.5
Systems
Americas
0.8
Services
0.6
1.9
Europe
1.4
Rolling stock
Q1 2023/24
Q1 2023/24
- Systems in South-East Asia and Europe
- Philadelphia trams
Confirmed market momentum, with rolling 3-years pipeline above €220bn
Main orders of Q1 2023/24:
€3.9bn
OF ORDERS BOOKED IN Q1 2023/24
€0.7 bn
€1.0 bn
€0.4 bn
SEPTA (URBAN LIGHT RAIL - USA)
NSCR (TURNKEY - Phillipines)
CLUJ METRO (METRO SYSTEM- Romania)
Book to bill above 1 confirmed for FY 2023/24
Alstom business geared for ramp-up
SALES 3 months 2023/24 (in €m)
Q1 2023/24 SALES SPLIT BY PRODUCT LINES
+4.3%
ROLLING STOCK:€2,294m (+5% vs Q1 2022/23)
Sound level of execution during the quarter, notably Europe,
(2.2)%Brazil and Kazakhstan
(1.1)%
+ 7.6%
SERVICES:€956m (+5% vs Q1 2022/23)
Good performance of Assets Life Management activity, notably Italy and North America
€4,002
€4,175
SIGNALLING:€599m (+13% vs Q1 2022/23)
Consistent execution across all regions
*
SYSTEMS:€326m (-16% vs Q1 2022/23)
A few ending projects (Thailand monorail, Algeria) with ramp-
up on new projects expected in H2 2023/24 (Tren Maya)
- Mostly Rolling stock - disposal of Reichshoffen factory in France due to remedies process
