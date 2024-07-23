Alstom: Quarterly sales up 5.3% organically

Alstom has published sales of 4389 ME for the 1st quarter, up by 5.3% organically (+5.1% in published figures) compared with the same period a year earlier, in line with its announced trajectory.



The manufacturer reports that it booked orders worth ME3,645 over the period, down 5.7%. 70% of orders came from Europe.



Alstom executed its deleveraging plan without delay, enabling Moody's to raise the outlook on its credit rating. As expected, the level of order intake was lower in the first quarter, but we won major contracts in Europe, notably the Hamburg metro, with a robust margin on order intake', commented Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Alstom's Chief Executive Officer.



For FY 24/25, Alstom confirms its outlook of organic sales growth of around 5% and an adjusted operating margin of around 6.5%. The group adds that its medium- and long-term ambitions are 'confirmed'.





