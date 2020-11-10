Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alstom SA: Availability of the half-year financial report as at 30 September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 01:55pm EST

 10 November 2020 – Alstom announces today that the half-year financial report as at 30 September 2020 is available and has been filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers.

The half-year financial report is available on Alstom’s website www.alstom.com, in the “Investors/Regulated information” section.

            About Alstom    
Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people.  
 
            Contacts Press:
Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
Samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

 

Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 18 81
Coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com


Investor relations:
Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58
Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com
  

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALSTOM
01:55pALSTOM SA : Availability of the half-year financial report as at 30 September 20..
GL
01:55pALSTOM SA : Availability of the half-year financial report as at 30 September 20..
AQ
01:52pALSTOM SA : Half-year financial report 2020/21
GL
01:52pALSTOM SA : Half-year financial report 2020/21
AQ
01:45pALSTOM : FY 2020/21 - Half Year Financial report
PU
12:23pALSTOM : first half 2020/21 results
PU
12:18pALSTOM SA : Alstom H1 2020/21 results - presentation
AQ
12:18pALSTOM SA : Alstom H1 2020/21 results - presentation
GL
12:11pALSTOM SA : Alstom first half 2020/21 results
AQ
12:11pALSTOM SA : Alstom first half 2020/21 results
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 674 M 9 067 M 9 067 M
Net income 2021 339 M 401 M 401 M
Net cash 2021 774 M 915 M 915 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 9 677 M 11 430 M 11 433 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 38 879
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 49,45 €
Last Close Price 42,65 €
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM0.99%11 433
PACCAR, INC.14.54%31 387
KUBOTA CORPORATION17.82%23 615
KOMATSU LTD.-4.92%21 964
EPIROC AB28.47%20 220
KNORR-BREMSE AG14.98%19 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group