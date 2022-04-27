Alstom : SACE and Alstom partner to promote exports and procurement of Italian small and medium enterprises

27 april2022- Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, and SACE, the Italian Export Credit Agency, have signed a partnership agreement to increase Alstom's exports from Italy, and thus strengthen the Group's ties with the Italian supply chain.
As part of the Export Boost Framework Agreement, SACE is willing to assess the issuance of guarantees on export credit operations for the benefit of Alstom, according to the Group's overall purchases from Italian suppliers. The aim is to encourage Alstom's procurement from Italian exporting companies.
Furthermore, in order to increase the procurement of Italian companies, Alstom is committed to participate in business matching meetings organised together with SACE, with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) interested in becoming suppliers of the Group.
The agreement includes two main areas of collaboration:
-
Direct export support for Alstom Italy
-
Strategic partnership to support Alstom's international projects and Group exports commensurate with the overall procurement that Alstom Group will carry out in Italy
Disclaimer
Alstom SA published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 09:14:11 UTC.