Alstom : SACE and Alstom partner to promote exports and procurement of Italian small and medium enterprises

SACE will support the Alstom Group's export activities, strengthening its link with the Italian supply chain within the Export Boost Framework Agreement

27 april2022- Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, and SACE, the Italian Export Credit Agency, have signed a partnership agreement to increase Alstom's exports from Italy, and thus strengthen the Group's ties with the Italian supply chain.

As part of the Export Boost Framework Agreement, SACE is willing to assess the issuance of guarantees on export credit operations for the benefit of Alstom, according to the Group's overall purchases from Italian suppliers. The aim is to encourage Alstom's procurement from Italian exporting companies.

Furthermore, in order to increase the procurement of Italian companies, Alstom is committed to participate in business matching meetings organised together with SACE, with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) interested in becoming suppliers of the Group.

The agreement includes two main areas of collaboration: