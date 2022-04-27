Log in
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/27 05:45:07 am EDT
20.78 EUR   +1.02%
05:17aALSTOM : SACE and Alstom partner to promote exports and procurement of Italian small and medium enterprises
PU
04/26Bombardier Says to Fight Alstom's Claims on Railway Deal in Arbitration
MT
04/26HSBC Holdings Q1 Profit, Revenue Declines; Issues 2022 Revenue Guidance
MT
Alstom : SACE and Alstom partner to promote exports and procurement of Italian small and medium enterprises

04/27/2022 | 05:17am EDT
  • SACE will support the Alstom Group's export activities, strengthening its link with the Italian supply chain within the Export Boost Framework Agreement

27 april2022- Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, and SACE, the Italian Export Credit Agency, have signed a partnership agreement to increase Alstom's exports from Italy, and thus strengthen the Group's ties with the Italian supply chain.

As part of the Export Boost Framework Agreement, SACE is willing to assess the issuance of guarantees on export credit operations for the benefit of Alstom, according to the Group's overall purchases from Italian suppliers. The aim is to encourage Alstom's procurement from Italian exporting companies.

Furthermore, in order to increase the procurement of Italian companies, Alstom is committed to participate in business matching meetings organised together with SACE, with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) interested in becoming suppliers of the Group.

The agreement includes two main areas of collaboration:

  • Direct export support for Alstom Italy
  • Strategic partnership to support Alstom's international projects and Group exports commensurate with the overall procurement that Alstom Group will carry out in Italy

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 09:14:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 420 M 16 432 M 16 432 M
Net income 2022 -56,7 M -60,4 M -60,4 M
Net Debt 2022 2 745 M 2 925 M 2 925 M
P/E ratio 2022 -312x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 7 681 M 8 185 M 8 185 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 67 191
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 20,57 €
Average target price 36,45 €
Spread / Average Target 77,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-34.11%8 185
PACCAR, INC.-5.03%30 022
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-13.33%23 415
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-21.04%22 485
KOMATSU LTD.8.41%21 620
KUBOTA CORPORATION-14.45%20 537