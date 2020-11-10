Alstom Sa: Half-year financial report 2020/21

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
France
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Euronext Paris
>
Alstom
ALO
FR0010220475
ALSTOM
(ALO)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
11/10 02:02:45 pm
45
EUR
+5.51%
01:55p
ALSTOM SA
: Availability of the half-year financial report as at 30 September 2020
GL
01:55p
ALSTOM SA
: Availability of the half-year financial report as at 30 September 2020
AQ
01:52p
ALSTOM SA
: Half-year financial report 2020/21
GL
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
Alstom Sa: Half-year financial report 2020/21
0
11/10/2020 | 01:52pm EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Alstom Sa: Half-year financial report 2020/21
Attachment
Management Report and Notes_ ENG_FY_SEP20_101120
0
All news about ALSTOM
01:55p
ALSTOM SA
: Availability of the half-year financial report as at 30 September 20..
GL
01:55p
ALSTOM SA
: Availability of the half-year financial report as at 30 September 20..
AQ
01:52p
ALSTOM SA
: Half-year financial report 2020/21
GL
01:52p
ALSTOM SA
: Half-year financial report 2020/21
AQ
01:45p
ALSTOM
: FY 2020/21 - Half Year Financial report
PU
12:23p
ALSTOM
: first half 2020/21 results
PU
12:18p
ALSTOM SA
: Alstom H1 2020/21 results - presentation
AQ
12:18p
ALSTOM SA
: Alstom H1 2020/21 results - presentation
GL
12:11p
ALSTOM SA
: Alstom first half 2020/21 results
AQ
12:11p
ALSTOM SA
: Alstom first half 2020/21 results
GL
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
7 674 M
9 067 M
9 067 M
Net income 2021
339 M
401 M
401 M
Net cash 2021
774 M
915 M
915 M
P/E ratio 2021
28,7x
Yield 2021
1,17%
Capitalization
9 677 M
11 430 M
11 433 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,16x
EV / Sales 2022
1,00x
Nbr of Employees
38 879
Free-Float
87,0%
More Financials
Chart ALSTOM
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Average target price
49,45 €
Last Close Price
42,65 €
Spread / Highest target
38,3%
Spread / Average Target
16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
-6,21%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Henri Poupart-Lafarge
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi
Senior Vice President-Operations
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez
Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues
Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Gérard Hauser
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM
0.99%
11 433
PACCAR, INC.
14.54%
31 387
KUBOTA CORPORATION
17.82%
23 615
KOMATSU LTD.
-4.92%
21 964
EPIROC AB
28.47%
20 220
KNORR-BREMSE AG
14.98%
19 872
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group
Slave