Alstom
Alstom

Equities

ALO

FR0010220475

Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 03:30:43 2024-05-29 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
18.49 EUR -1.49% Intraday chart for Alstom +2.21% +52.18%
09:06am ALSTOM : Target cut by -4.1% Alphavalue
May. 28 Industrial Shares Slip As Treasury Yield Rise -- Industrials Roundup DJ
Latest news about Alstom

ALSTOM : Target cut by -4.1% Alphavalue
Industrial Shares Slip As Treasury Yield Rise -- Industrials Roundup DJ
Alstom to supply 6 additional trains to TransLink in Vancouver CF
ALSTOM : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Alstom: Goldman Sachs exceeds 5% threshold CF
Alstom Seeks EUR1 Billion in Fresh Capital from Preferential Subscription Rights Offering MT
Alstom: launch of capital increase CF
Alstom: hybrid bond issue placed CF
Alstom Issues EUR750 Million Hybrid Bonds MT
Q1 2024 : Some misses, some beats, a few surprises and broadly lofty valuations Alphavalue
Alstom: The Goldman Sachs Group below 5% threshold CF
CAC40: on the threshold of 8200 pts in limited volumes CF
CAC40: stalled at 8,200, but W-Street continues to set records CF
CAC40: back above 8,200 as Nasdaq breaks record CF
Alstom: inauguration of new tramways in Nantes CF
Alstom: Coradia iLint finalist for World Changing Ideas CF
Alstom Consortium Bags EUR1 Billion Contract to Build, Operate Light Rail System in Israel MT
Alstom: signs contract for train system in Israel CF
Alstom SA Appoints Kerem Bugay as the New Managing Director for Turkiye CI
ALSTOM : Target cut by -12.2% Alphavalue
Alstom: JP Morgan Chase & Co. crosses the 5% threshold CF
Alstom: Goldman Sachs Group crosses the 5% threshold CF
ALSTOM : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
CAC: takes a break amid paltry trading volumes CF
ALSTOM : Oddo BHF remains positive after annual results CF

Company Profile

Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - rolling stocks (51.8%): trains, tramways and locomotives; - railway services (24.2%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services; - signaling, information and control systems (15%); - railway infrastructures (9%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (15.4%), Europe (42.2%), Americas (19.7%), Asia/Pacific (13.8%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (8.9%).
Sector
Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Alstom

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
18.77 EUR
Average target price
20.16 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+7.43%
Sector Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

1st Jan change Capi.
ALSTOM Stock Alstom
+53.12% 7.85B
PACCAR, INC. Stock Paccar, Inc.
+10.55% 56.58B
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG Stock Daimler Truck Holding AG
+15.81% 34.54B
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION Stock Toyota Industries Corporation
+28.78% 29.03B
KOMATSU LTD. Stock Komatsu Ltd.
+22.97% 27.84B
EPIROC AB Stock Epiroc AB
+9.59% 24.83B
EXOR N.V. Stock Exor N.V.
+15.80% 24.62B
KUBOTA CORPORATION Stock Kubota Corporation
+4.10% 16.97B
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. Stock CNH Industrial N.V.
-12.73% 13.37B
KNORR-BREMSE AG Stock Knorr-Bremse AG
+22.45% 12.65B
Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
