ALSTOM : UBS raises its target price

June 12, 2024 at 05:34 am EDT

UBS confirms its neutral opinion on the stock, but raises its price target to E19 (from E12.7), which represents a potential upside of 13%.



' The adoption of the deleveraging plan shows that investors support Alstom's strategy, but after a rather lacklustre end to the second half of 2024, we see a need for operational growth' says UBS.



For the 2024-25 financial year, the French group is targeting an 'orders to sales' ratio above one, organic sales growth of around 5%, an adjusted operating margin of around 6.5% and free cash flow of 300 to 500 million euros.



