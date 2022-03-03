Alstom : What do Delhi, Luxemburg, Stuttgart and Hamburg have in common?

The advantages of an intelligent train

The time when trains mindlessly chugged along the tracks alone is history, today trains need to communicate to other units to perform highly strategic operations. That's why the key to maximising network capacity is the provision of onboard technology, ranging from sensors and software to artificial intelligence.

Currently, many signalling and communication devices are deployed alongside the track. Alstom's goal is to host all the necessary technology on the train itself, making systems efficient to deploy and maintain, and removing the need for engineering teams to operate across vast distances.

But it isn't a one-size-fits all solution, according to our President of Digital and Integrated Systems, Jean-Francois Beaudoin: "The short-term goal is not to make all products fully autonomous, but to tailor solutions to the needs of individual customers. Different levels of autonomy can be applied to suit different budgets and existing or refurbished rolling stock."

