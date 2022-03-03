Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Alstom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate -  03/22 01:32:01 am
21.02 EUR   -0.38%
01:20aALSTOM : What do Delhi, Luxemburg, Stuttgart and Hamburg have in common?
PU
03/01Alstom - Rail automation made easy
AQ
02/28ALSTOM : Rail automation made easy
PU
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alstom : What do Delhi, Luxemburg, Stuttgart and Hamburg have in common?

03/03/2022 | 01:20am EST
The advantages of an intelligent train

The time when trains mindlessly chugged along the tracks alone is history, today trains need to communicate to other units to perform highly strategic operations. That's why the key to maximising network capacity is the provision of onboard technology, ranging from sensors and software to artificial intelligence.

Currently, many signalling and communication devices are deployed alongside the track. Alstom's goal is to host all the necessary technology on the train itself, making systems efficient to deploy and maintain, and removing the need for engineering teams to operate across vast distances.

But it isn't a one-size-fits all solution, according to our President of Digital and Integrated Systems, Jean-Francois Beaudoin: "The short-term goal is not to make all products fully autonomous, but to tailor solutions to the needs of individual customers. Different levels of autonomy can be applied to suit different budgets and existing or refurbished rolling stock."

Learn more about autonomous mobility and the future of rail here.

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 06:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
Financials
Sales 2022 15 514 M 17 209 M 17 209 M
Net income 2022 113 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2022 2 696 M 2 991 M 2 991 M
P/E ratio 2022 63,5x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 7 879 M 8 739 M 8 739 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 67 191
Free-Float -
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 21,10 €
Average target price 41,39 €
Spread / Average Target 96,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-32.42%8 739
PACCAR, INC.3.83%31 035
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-5.22%23 536
KOMATSU LTD.-1.13%21 909
KUBOTA CORPORATION-20.52%21 194
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-23.87%20 908