Alstom: a new signalling system for a line in Egypt
As part of its contract to build the 250-kilometer BSA line, Alstom was responsible for all aspects of design, installation, testing and commissioning.
The system components guarantee world-class rail service with superior functionality and flexibility.
' Our aim is to enhance the safety and efficiency of line operations, while improving the travel experience for passengers. This achievement marks a major milestone in our ongoing efforts to provide world-class mobility solutions that meet and exceed our customers' expectations' said Ramy Salah, Alstom's Managing Director for Egypt.
