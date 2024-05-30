Alstom: a new signalling system for a line in Egypt

May 30, 2024 at 11:06 am EDT Share

Alstom has successfully put into commercial service the new signalling system for the Beni Suef Assuyt (BSA) railway line covering 15 stations between Beni Suef and Assyut, which is officially open to the public in Egypt.



As part of its contract to build the 250-kilometer BSA line, Alstom was responsible for all aspects of design, installation, testing and commissioning.



The system components guarantee world-class rail service with superior functionality and flexibility.



' Our aim is to enhance the safety and efficiency of line operations, while improving the travel experience for passengers. This achievement marks a major milestone in our ongoing efforts to provide world-class mobility solutions that meet and exceed our customers' expectations' said Ramy Salah, Alstom's Managing Director for Egypt.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.