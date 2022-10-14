Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Alstom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2022-10-14 am EDT
17.70 EUR   -0.56%
12:13pAlstom : and the Government of Hungary have signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement
PU
10/13Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E866376
PU
10/13ALSTOM : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alstom : and the Government of Hungary have signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement

10/14/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Download as PDF
Press contact - Central and Eastern Europe

Iwona BURZYNSKA

Send an email

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 16:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALSTOM
12:13pAlstom : and the Government of Hungary have signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement
PU
10/13Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E866376
PU
10/13ALSTOM : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/12Alstom supported 1,492 jobs in Morocco last year, according to Ernst and Young report
AQ
10/12AVAX, Ghella, Alstom consortium delivers the extension of the Athens Metro Line 3 to Pi..
AQ
10/12ALSTOM : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/11Alstom delivers complete infrastructure works for Athens Metro Line 3 extension Haidari..
AQ
10/11Alstom : Cesce and Alstom sign a strategic agreement to promote green exports
PU
10/11Alstom : in Poland will employ 200 people at its new site in Nadarzyn and triple productio..
PU
10/11ALSTOM : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 522 M 16 133 M 16 133 M
Net income 2023 296 M 289 M 289 M
Net Debt 2023 2 693 M 2 630 M 2 630 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,5x
Yield 2023 1,96%
Capitalization 6 697 M 6 539 M 6 539 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 69 317
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 17,80 €
Average target price 31,25 €
Spread / Average Target 75,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Danny di Perna Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bi Yong So Chungunco Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-42.99%6 539
PACCAR, INC.2.24%31 378
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-21.34%20 411
KOMATSU LTD.-2.25%16 922
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-28.16%16 879
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-27.90%16 460