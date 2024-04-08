Alstom: benefits from several favorable analyses

Alstom's share price ended the day up almost 1%, benefiting from several favorable analyses



Oddo BHF confirms its 'outperform' opinion on Alstom, with a price target adjusted from €25 to €24.



The Group should have a good end-of-year performance in 2023-24, in terms of orders, sales and FCF", says the analyst, adding that "2024-25 should see a further improvement in margins and a very positive FCF".



In our view, the current price already includes a capital increase, and does not reflect the Group's potential in terms of business growth, margin improvement and FCF generation', he continues.



HSBC also reiterates its Buy recommendation, with a price target of E24. We believe that Alstom can achieve asset disposals and organic FCF growth, with the support of the new CFO, Bernard Delpit, who has a proven track record', says the analyst firm.



