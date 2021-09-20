Log in
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Alstom : celebrates one year of successful operation on L3 of the Guadalajara Metro

09/20/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
Press contact - Latin America

Ana Caiasso

Send an email

Tel: + 55 11 99659-2743

Investor relations

Julie Morel

Send an email

Tel: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58

Claire Lepelletier

Send an email

Tel: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 17:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 15 588 M 18 283 M 18 283 M
Net income 2022 411 M 482 M 482 M
Net Debt 2022 2 566 M 3 010 M 3 010 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,0x
Yield 2022 1,29%
Capitalization 12 037 M 14 126 M 14 118 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 67 191
Free-Float 97,9%
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 32,24 €
Average target price 45,17 €
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-30.83%14 130
PACCAR, INC.-5.48%28 312
KUBOTA CORPORATION11.64%27 627
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION18.19%27 350
EPIROC AB (PUBL)150.58%24 754
KOMATSU LTD.1.79%24 670