Alstom announces the entry into service of the first MF19 metro train on line 10, marking the launch of the renewal of the Paris metro's rolling stock. Financed entirely by Île-de-France Mobilités and operated by RATP, the MF19 will gradually replace trains on eight lines (10, 7bis, 3bis, 13, 12, 8, 3, and 7).



This new train, designed and manufactured by Alstom, stands out for its increased comfort (refrigerated ventilation, LED lighting, USB ports), enhanced accessibility, and modularity (4- or 5-carriage versions, automatic or manual driving).



Alstom's on-board speed control system, which complies with the RATP's Octys program, has been successfully deployed on line 10 to ensure safety and regularity.



The project involves 2,300 employees at eight French sites, including Valenciennes, Crespin, and Villeurbanne, and is part of Alstom's strategy for the sustainable modernization of urban transport.