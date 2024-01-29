Alstom: contract for 16 locomotives in Romania
These four-axle electric locomotives will be able to reach a maximum speed of 200 km/h and tow up to 16 passenger cars. They will be equipped with Alstom's state-of-the-art on-board ERTMS system.
'Traxx locomotives have been homologated in 20 countries, covering a total annual distance of over 300 million kilometers, with more than 2,700 units sold since 2000', recalls the rail equipment supplier.
