Alstom: contract for 16 locomotives in Romania

Alstom announces the signing of a €150 million contract with the Romanian Railway Authority (ARF) for the supply of 16 electric locomotives, with 20 years of maintenance and repair services, extendable to a further 20 years.



These four-axle electric locomotives will be able to reach a maximum speed of 200 km/h and tow up to 16 passenger cars. They will be equipped with Alstom's state-of-the-art on-board ERTMS system.



'Traxx locomotives have been homologated in 20 countries, covering a total annual distance of over 300 million kilometers, with more than 2,700 units sold since 2000', recalls the rail equipment supplier.



