Alstom: contract worth over 323 ME in Italy

June 19, 2024 at 12:12 pm EDT

Alstom announces that it has signed a contract with Mercitalia Rail, a Polo Logistica FS company, for the supply of 70 Traxx Universal locomotives for Italy, as well as 12 years of comprehensive maintenance services.



The contract is valued at over 323 million euros, and includes an option for the supply of a further 30 locomotives and an extension of maintenance services.



Traxx Universal is the most advanced four-axle locomotive platform, offering high energy efficiency and traction capacity.



