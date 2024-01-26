Alstom: equips 59 trains with 'ECTS 2' system in Hungary

Alstom announces that it has reached an important milestone in its operations in Hungary with the completion, at the end of 2023, of the project to modernize MÁV-START's fleet of Flirt electric trains.



Alstom equipped 59 trains with the 'ETCS 2' system, a system that meets the European Union's most stringent safety standards.



Thanks to this modernization, completed in December 2023, the 59 units can travel with increased safety and higher speeds where the tracks allow, Alstom points out.



The main purpose of the European Train Control System (ETCS) is to monitor train movement and improve the safety of rail traffic in various operational situations. The enhanced ETCS level 2 also offers continuous monitoring via GSM-R (the railway version of GSM).



