    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:44 2023-05-08 am EDT
23.94 EUR   +3.32%
Alstom : expands presence in Türkiye with new Engineering Centre at Teknopark Istanbul

05/08/2023 | 11:44am EDT
Alstom SA published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 15:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALSTOM
12:11pEuropean Equities Close Mostly Higher in Monday Trading; EU Food Prices Rise in Q1
MT
11:44aAlstom : expands presence in Türkiye with new Engineering Centre at Teknopark Istanbul
PU
10:56aAlstom has been awarded a contract to implement Adif's innovation project on ERTMS for ..
AQ
09:10aAlstom reinforces its leadership team with the appointment of a new Executive Vice Pres..
AQ
06:35aFrench Shares Rise Ahead of Trade Data, Final Inflation Figures
MT
01:17aFrance's Alstom Names CFO, Chief Human Resources Officer
MT
05/05Alstom Sa : Alstom reinforces its leadership team with the appointment of a new Executive ..
GL
05/05Alstom SA Announces Executive Appointments
CI
05/05Alstom SA Names Bernard Delpit as Chief Financial Officer, Effective June 30, 2023
CI
05/05Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2023E898732
PU
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
Financials
Sales 2023 16 526 M 18 209 M 18 209 M
Net income 2023 109 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2023 2 794 M 3 079 M 3 079 M
P/E ratio 2023 77,4x
Yield 2023 1,28%
Capitalization 8 815 M 9 713 M 9 713 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 69 317
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ALSTOM
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 23,17 €
Average target price 29,74 €
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Danny di Perna Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bi Yong So Chungunco Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM1.53%9 713
PACCAR, INC.10.28%37 994
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG0.50%26 377
KOMATSU LTD.17.18%23 624
EPIROC AB (PUBL)7.87%23 153
EXOR N.V.9.99%19 061
