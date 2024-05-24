Alstom: hybrid bond issue placed

Alstom announces that it has placed a €750 million issue of super-subordinated ('hybrid') bonds, which was 'massively oversubscribed, reflecting strong demand from different geographical areas and investor categories'.



The bonds carry a fixed-rate coupon of 5.868% per annum for the first 5.25 years, with a rate reset every five years thereafter. They are perpetual senior subordinated notes of the issuer.



The issue is part of the €2 billion debt reduction plan previously announced by the rail equipment supplier. The proceeds will be used to repay around 1.2 billion euros in short-term debt by September 2024.



