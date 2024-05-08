Alstom: improved operating margin in 2023-24

May 08, 2024 at 02:24 am EDT Share

Alstom has reported a net loss (group share) of 309 million euros for its 2023-24 financial year, but adjusted operating income up 17% to 997 million, representing a margin improvement of 0.5 points to 5.7%.



The transportation equipment supplier posted sales of 17.6 billion euros (+9.4% organic) and booked 18.9 billion orders (-6.9% organic), taking its order backlog to 91.9 billion at the end of March.



With a negative free cash flow of 557 million euros (but within the high range of the revised target), Alstom states that its Board of Directors will not propose a dividend for 2023-24.



For the 2024-25 financial year, the French group is targeting an 'orders to sales' ratio above one, organic sales growth of around 5%, an adjusted operating margin of around 6.5% and free cash flow of 300 to 500 million euros.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.