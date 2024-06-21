Alstom: lake restoration in Bangalore, India

To remedy the severe water shortage in Bengalore (India), Alstom announces that it has partnered with United Way Bangalore to restore Bidare Agrahara Lake in the village of Doddabanahalli.



The restoration has increased the lake's water retention capacity, improving the water table and the Dakshina Pinakini River.



In concrete terms, 25,800 cubic meters of silt and 8,300 cubic meters of sludge have been removed, improving water quality. Ecological and social activities, such as the planting of native trees, the creation of an island for birds, and the installation of community facilities, have also been carried out.



Alstom is committed to having a positive and lasting impact on communities and the environment.



