Alstom: launch of capital increase

As part of the implementation of its debt reduction plan, Alstom announces the launch of its cash capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights (DPS) for an amount of approximately one billion euros.



This operation will result in the issue of 76,858,213 new shares at a subscription price of 13 euros per share. The subscription period for the new shares will be open from May 30 to June 10 inclusive.



Each shareholder will receive one preferential subscription right (DPS) for each share held, with five DPS entitling the holder to subscribe for one new share by irrevocable entitlement. They will be traded on Euronext Paris from May 28 to June 6 inclusive.



The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Bpifrance Investissement have agreed to subscribe to the transaction in proportion to their shareholdings (corresponding to investments of 173.8 and 75 million euros respectively).



