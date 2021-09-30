Alstom : led consortium to deliver innovative integrated system for Taipei's fully automated metro line

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 15 588 M 18 079 M 18 079 M Net income 2022 406 M 471 M 471 M Net Debt 2022 2 576 M 2 988 M 2 988 M P/E ratio 2022 33,1x Yield 2022 1,27% Capitalization 12 224 M 14 201 M 14 177 M EV / Sales 2022 0,95x EV / Sales 2023 0,89x Nbr of Employees 67 191 Free-Float 97,9% Chart ALSTOM Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ALSTOM Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 19 Last Close Price 32,74 € Average target price 44,64 € Spread / Average Target 36,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ALSTOM -29.76% 14 201 PACCAR, INC. -6.05% 28 142 KUBOTA CORPORATION 7.26% 26 076 TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 13.80% 25 869 EPIROC AB (PUBL) 137.96% 23 266 KOMATSU LTD. -3.44% 22 989