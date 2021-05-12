Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Alstom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 05/12 09:50:12 am
43.62 EUR   -3.56%
09:38aALSTOM  : Bombardier extends period to seek bondholder consent after breach claim
RE
06:41aALSTOM  : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
05/11ALSTOM  : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alstom : Bombardier extends period to seek bondholder consent after breach claim

05/12/2021 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bombardier's logo is seen on the building of the company's service centre at Biggin Hill

(Reuters) - Bombardier said on Wednesday it would extend the time to get bondholders' consent to amend terms on certain bond issues, following claims that the company's recent asset sales breached certain covenants surrounding some of its notes.

Earlier this month, the company said it would launch consent solicitations over outstanding notes or debentures, after claims by an unnamed bondholder that its asset sales breached certain covenants under the indenture governing the 2034 notes.

The global business jet maker said on Wednesday that while it had received the required consent from holders of certain tranches of its outstanding senior notes or debentures, it extended the expiration date for some other notes to May 13 and some debentures to May 18.

Montreal-based Bombardier has emerged as a pure-play business jet maker after divesting assets, including its transportation business, to pay down debt and boost earnings.

Bombardier's chief executive, analysts and other bondholders had been optimistic that the vote would go in favor of consent.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal, Maiya Keidan in Toronto and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM -3.47% 43.61 Real-time Quote.-2.96%
BOMBARDIER INC. -2.25% 0.88 Delayed Quote.81.25%
All news about ALSTOM
09:38aALSTOM  : Bombardier extends period to seek bondholder consent after breach clai..
RE
06:41aALSTOM  : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
05/11ALSTOM  : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/11ALSTOM  : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/11ALSTOM  : FY 2020/21 - Annual Results - Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
05/11ALSTOM  : 2020/21 full year results
PU
05/11Train maker Alstom earmarks new provisions for earlier Bombardier deal
RE
05/11ALSTOM  : Présentation
PU
05/11ALSTOM SA : FY 2020/21 results presentation
AQ
05/11ALSTOM SA : Alstom 2020/21 full year results
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 530 M 10 340 M 10 340 M
Net income 2021 342 M 415 M 415 M
Net Debt 2021 8,49 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,3x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 16 790 M 20 430 M 20 353 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 38 879
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 52,37 €
Last Close Price 45,23 €
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM-2.96%20 430
PACCAR, INC.9.83%32 897
KUBOTA CORPORATION17.13%29 185
KOMATSU LTD.20.21%28 806
EPIROC AB (PUBL)31.54%27 680
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION9.89%25 847