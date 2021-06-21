Alstom : Rio de Janeiro's tramway completes 5 years of operation

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 8 530 M 10 158 M 10 158 M Net income 2021 342 M 408 M 408 M Net cash 2021 372 M 443 M 443 M P/E ratio 2021 33,8x Yield 2021 0,98% Capitalization 16 133 M 19 127 M 19 214 M EV / Sales 2021 1,85x EV / Sales 2022 1,13x Nbr of Employees 71 692 Free-Float 87,9% Chart ALSTOM Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ALSTOM Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 17 Average target price 50,86 € Last Close Price 43,38 € Spread / Highest target 36,0% Spread / Average Target 17,2% Spread / Lowest Target -17,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ALSTOM -6.93% 19 127 PACCAR, INC. 0.88% 30 216 TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 17.58% 27 117 KUBOTA CORPORATION -0.89% 24 448 KOMATSU LTD. 1.17% 24 434 EPIROC AB (PUBL) 142.37% 24 369