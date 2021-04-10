Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alstom : “lumière” tramway is now in service on the number 9 Tram line in Île-de-France

04/10/2021 | 06:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Download as PDF Press kit
Press contact - Coralie Collet

Coralie Collet

Send an email

Tel: +33 (1) 57 06 18 81

Contact presse - France

Audrey Mabru

Send an email

Tel: +33 7 64 67 51 19

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 10 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2021 10:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALSTOM
06:37aALSTOM  : “lumière” tramway is now in service on the number 9 Tram l..
PU
04/09ALSTOM  : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/09ALSTOM  : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/09ALSTOM  : First orders for hydrogen-electric trains placed in France
AQ
04/08ALSTOM  : First order of hydrogen trains in France - a historic step towards sus..
AQ
04/08ALSTOM  : receives order from SNCF Voyageurs for first hydrogen trains in France
AQ
04/08ALSTOM  : Secures Four Orders of Hydrogen-Powered Trains in France for $225.7 Mi..
MT
04/08ALSTOM  : First order of hydrogen trains in France – a historic step towar..
PU
04/08ALSTOM SA : First order of hydrogen trains in France – a historic step tow..
GL
04/07ALSTOM  : to upgrade Porterbrook's Class 458 fleet for South Western Railway
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 385 M 9 978 M 9 978 M
Net income 2021 339 M 404 M 404 M
Net Debt 2021 11,6 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,5x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 16 582 M 19 705 M 19 733 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 38 879
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 52,21 €
Last Close Price 44,67 €
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM-4.16%19 705
PACCAR, INC.8.21%32 409
KOMATSU LTD.20.00%29 126
EPIROC AB (PUBL)38.26%28 196
KUBOTA CORPORATION9.57%27 157
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION15.51%26 772
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ