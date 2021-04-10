Alstom : “lumière” tramway is now in service on the number 9 Tram line in Île-de-France

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 8 385 M 9 978 M 9 978 M Net income 2021 339 M 404 M 404 M Net Debt 2021 11,6 M 13,8 M 13,8 M P/E ratio 2021 35,5x Yield 2021 0,99% Capitalization 16 582 M 19 705 M 19 733 M EV / Sales 2021 1,98x EV / Sales 2022 1,10x Nbr of Employees 38 879 Free-Float 89,2% Chart ALSTOM Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ALSTOM Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 18 Average target price 52,21 € Last Close Price 44,67 € Spread / Highest target 38,8% Spread / Average Target 16,9% Spread / Lowest Target 0,74% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ALSTOM -4.16% 19 705 PACCAR, INC. 8.21% 32 409 KOMATSU LTD. 20.00% 29 126 EPIROC AB (PUBL) 38.26% 28 196 KUBOTA CORPORATION 9.57% 27 157 TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 15.51% 26 772