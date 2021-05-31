Log in
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
Alstom : opens new facilities for its 3D printing hub at Santa Perpètua site, in Barcelona

05/31/2021 | 04:04am EDT
Press contact - Spain

Irma Aguado

Send an email

Tel: +34 91 334 56 81

Press contacts - Corporate

Coralie Collet

Send an email

Tel: + 33 (1) 57 06 18 81

Samuel Miller

Send an email

Tel: + 33 1 57 06 67 74

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 08:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 530 M 10 392 M 10 392 M
Net income 2021 342 M 417 M 417 M
Net cash 2021 372 M 453 M 453 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,1x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 17 238 M 21 009 M 21 001 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 38 879
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 52,08 €
Last Close Price 46,35 €
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM-0.56%21 009
PACCAR, INC.6.12%31 786
KOMATSU LTD.17.94%28 574
KUBOTA CORPORATION12.88%27 933
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION16.73%27 005
EPIROC AB (PUBL)153.26%26 511