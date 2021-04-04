|
Alstom : puts into service the Samalut Sector of the Beni Suef Assuyt railway line in Egypt
Download as PDF
Press contact - North & Central Africa
Souade Bekhti
Send an email
Tel: +33 (0)6 60 47 16 66
Disclaimer
Alstom SA published this content on 04 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2021 16:33:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
8 292 M
9 753 M
9 753 M
|Net income 2021
|
349 M
410 M
410 M
|Net cash 2021
|
187 M
220 M
220 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|31,0x
|Yield 2021
|1,04%
|
|Capitalization
|
16 173 M
19 014 M
19 023 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,93x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,02x
|Nbr of Employees
|38 879
|Free-Float
|89,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|18
|Average target price
|
52,22 €
|Last Close Price
|
43,57 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
42,3%
|Spread / Average Target
|
19,9%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
3,28%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|ALSTOM
|-6.52%
|19 014