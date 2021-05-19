Log in
Alstom : to equip DB Cargo freight locomotive with state-of-the-art ETCS technology for service in Belgium and the Netherlands

05/19/2021
Press contacts - Germany

Stefan Brauße

Send an email

Tel: +49 (0)163 77 36 705

Press contacts - Corporate

Samuel Miller

Send an email

Tel: + 33 1 57 06 67 74

Coralie Collet

Send an email

Tel: +33 (1) 57 06 18 81

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 12:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 530 M 10 416 M 10 416 M
Net income 2021 342 M 418 M 418 M
Net cash 2021 372 M 454 M 454 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,0x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 16 649 M 20 323 M 20 330 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 38 879
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 52,31 €
Last Close Price 44,85 €
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM-3.78%20 323
PACCAR, INC.5.52%31 605
KUBOTA CORPORATION16.97%29 202
KOMATSU LTD.19.04%29 097
EPIROC AB (PUBL)156.92%27 113
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION13.06%26 391