|
Alstom : to equip DB Cargo freight locomotive with state-of-the-art ETCS technology for service in Belgium and the Netherlands
Download as PDF
Press contacts - Germany
Stefan Brauße
Send an email
Tel: +49 (0)163 77 36 705
Press contacts - Corporate
Samuel Miller
Send an email
Tel: + 33 1 57 06 67 74
Coralie Collet
Send an email
Tel: +33 (1) 57 06 18 81
Disclaimer
Alstom SA published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 12:15:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
8 530 M
10 416 M
10 416 M
|Net income 2021
|
342 M
418 M
418 M
|Net cash 2021
|
372 M
454 M
454 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|35,0x
|Yield 2021
|0,95%
|
|Capitalization
|
16 649 M
20 323 M
20 330 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,91x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,15x
|Nbr of Employees
|38 879
|Free-Float
|89,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|18
|Average target price
|
52,31 €
|Last Close Price
|
44,85 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
38,2%
|Spread / Average Target
|
16,6%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
0,33%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|ALSTOM
|-3.78%
|20 323