Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Alstom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alstom : to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide

07/05/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Download as PDF
Press contacts - Corporate

Samuel Miller

Send an email

Tel: + 33 1 57 06 67 74

Coralie Collet

Send an email

Tel: +33 (1) 57 06 18 81

Investor relations

Julie Morel

Send an email

Tel: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58

Claire Lepelletier

Send an email

Tel: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 17:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALSTOM
01:52pALSTOM  : to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
PU
01:48pALSTOM SA  : Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
AQ
05:49aNordic fund KLP excludes 16 companies over links to Israeli settlements in We..
RE
05:37aALSTOM  : KLP Excludes 16 Companies Including Alstom over Links with Israeli Set..
MT
05:35aALSTOM  : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/02ALSTOM  : Signs Software Upgrade Contract With German Regional Railway Company
MT
07/02STUTTGART DIGITAL NODE : Alstom paving the way for automated train operation in ..
PU
07/02ALSTOM SA  : Stuttgart Digital Node: Alstom paving the way for automated train o..
AQ
07/01ALSTOM  : Luxemburg Railways chooses Alstom to equip 34 new Coradia trains with ..
AQ
06/30ALSTOM  : Wins Tram Supply Contract for Magdeburg in Germany
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 530 M 10 122 M 10 122 M
Net income 2021 342 M 406 M 406 M
Net cash 2021 372 M 441 M 441 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 16 004 M 18 990 M 18 991 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 71 692
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 43,03 €
Average target price 50,86 €
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-7.68%19 211
PACCAR INC2.34%30 890
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION17.34%27 947
EPIROC AB (PUBL)161.88%26 196
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.69%25 259
KOMATSU LTD.-0.30%24 110