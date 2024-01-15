Alstom: new Managing Director for the Gulf region

Alstom announces the appointment of Dalya Al Muthanna as General Manager for the Gulf region (United Arab Emirates - UAE-, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain).



Dalya Al Muthanna's previous positions include President of GE in the UAE and Global Head of Strategy and Operations for GE International Markets. She has also served as CEO of GE in the UAE.



''With Dalya Al Muthanna on board, Alstom is poised to further expand and localize its presence in the dynamic Middle East mobility sector,'' commented Andrew DeLeone, President of Africa, Middle East and Central Asia at Alstom.



We are excited about the opportunities ahead, particularly in the areas of infrastructure enhancement, digital optimization and innovative sustainable mobility solutions', he added.



