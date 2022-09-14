Advanced search
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:31 2022-09-14 am EDT
20.61 EUR   -1.86%
06:10aALSTOM : opens new Engineering and Innovation centre in Portugal
PU
09/13Alstom to showcase worldwide leadership in sustainable and digital mobility solutions at InnoTrans 2022
AQ
09/13HOSKINS I, II, III : Implications For The FCPA And White-Collar Criminal Law
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alstom : opens new Engineering and Innovation centre in Portugal

09/14/2022 | 06:10am EDT
Download as PDF
Press contact - Spain and Portugal

Irma Aguado

Send an email

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 10:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 16 515 M 16 524 M 16 524 M
Net income 2023 277 M 277 M 277 M
Net Debt 2023 2 720 M 2 722 M 2 722 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,8x
Yield 2023 1,77%
Capitalization 7 901 M 7 905 M 7 905 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 69 317
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 21,00 €
Average target price 32,85 €
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Danny di Perna Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bi Yong So Chungunco Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-32.74%7 905
PACCAR, INC.-2.49%29 925
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-20.07%21 253
KOMATSU LTD.7.63%19 007
KUBOTA CORPORATION-12.36%18 452
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-26.90%18 290