Alstom: order from an undisclosed European customer

June 18, 2024

In June, Alstom announced that it had received a new order from an undisclosed European customer, for a total amount of around 670 million euros, recorded under its first quarter 2024-25.



The rail transport equipment supplier specifies that this order includes the supply of rolling stock and signalling solutions. The identity of the customer and details of the contract will be announced at a later date.



