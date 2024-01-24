Alstom: orders up 6% in Q3

For the third quarter of 2023-24, rail equipment supplier Alstom reported sales up by 2.6% to 4.33 billion euros (+4.6% in organic terms), and orders up by 5.8% to 5.45 billion (+6.4% in organic terms).



With an order backlog of 90.3 billion euros, it confirms its targets for the 2023-24 financial year, including organic sales growth in excess of 5% and an adjusted operating margin of around 6%, as well as its medium-term objectives.



In addition, Alstom says it aims to reduce its net debt position by two billion euros by March 2025, with the breakdown of this plan to be specified no later than the publication of its annual results in May 2024.



