PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian investment group CDPQ, Alstom's largest shareholder, on Wednesday welcomed the trainmaker's action plan to improve its financial situation.

"Alstom has undertaken a necessary action plan – both operationally and financially," the fund said, adding: "We also welcome the measures taken to improve governance, including the arrival of Philippe Petitcolin (as new chairman)."

Alstom shocked markets earlier on Wednesday when it said it was considering a capital increase and is seeking asset sales worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) to bolster its balance sheet. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chris Reese)