Alstom: signs a contract for the Buenos Aires metro

July 24, 2024

Alstom has signed a new contract with EMOVA, concessionaire for the Buenos Aires metro system.



The contract covers the overhaul of its fleet of 60 Alstom Metropolis 300 cars (10 trains). It is for a period of three years.



'This important contract reinforces Alstom's commitment to the city of Buenos Aires, and also highlights the technical expertise of the Los Hornos plant' says the group.



' The contract is the first Alstom Metropolis 300 maintenance agreement between EMOVA and Alstom since 2016, when Alstom sold a fleet of 180 cars (30 trains) to Subterráneos de Buenos Aires (SBASE). This new contract covers 60 of these cars, which serve lines D and H of the Buenos Aires metro ', said Ernesto Garberoglio, Managing Director of Alstom Argentina.



