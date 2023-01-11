Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Alstom
  News
  Summary
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:23:28 2023-01-11 am EST
25.16 EUR   +1.66%
02:36aFutures up; Fed members words dampen fears
AN
01/10European bourses down; Powell less hawkish than expected
AN
01/10Alstom awarded GBP12 million overhaul contract for ScotRail trains
AQ
Alstom : signs a new contract to supply Metropolis trains to the Santo Domingo Metro

01/11/2023 | 10:16am EST
Press contact - Latin America

Ana Caiasso

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 15:15:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 16 465 M 17 685 M 17 685 M
Net income 2023 172 M 185 M 185 M
Net Debt 2023 2 807 M 3 015 M 3 015 M
P/E ratio 2023 58,9x
Yield 2023 1,21%
Capitalization 9 311 M 10 001 M 10 001 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 69 317
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ALSTOM
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 24,75 €
Average target price 30,17 €
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Danny di Perna Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bi Yong So Chungunco Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM8.46%10 001
PACCAR, INC.0.83%34 947
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG3.99%26 607
EPIROC AB (PUBL)9.14%22 887
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.4.79%22 615
KOMATSU LTD.-0.87%20 408