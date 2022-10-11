Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Alstom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:36 2022-10-11 am EDT
16.86 EUR   -0.50%
05:12aAlstom : signs five-year contract with Jeddah Airports Company to provide operation and maintenance for King Abdulaziz International Airport Terminal 1
PU
10/10Alstom - A growing portfolio of hydrogen traction regional trains
AQ
10/07Alstom puts into service four stations on Cairo Metro Line 3 - Phase 3A; Cairo Metro Line 3 traffic improvements on phase 3A enables over 30,000 commuters to travel per hour, per direction
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alstom : signs five-year contract with Jeddah Airports Company to provide operation and maintenance for King Abdulaziz International Airport Terminal 1

10/11/2022 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Download as PDF
Press contact: Middle East and Turkey

Bahaa Omran

Send an email
Press contact - Coralie Collet

Coralie Collet

Send an email

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 09:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALSTOM
05:12aAlstom : signs five-year contract with Jeddah Airports Company to provide operation and ma..
PU
10/10Alstom - A growing portfolio of hydrogen traction regional trains
AQ
10/07Alstom puts into service four stations on Cairo Metro Line 3 - Phase 3A; Cairo Metro Li..
AQ
10/06Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E865229
PU
10/06Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E865216
PU
10/05ALSTOM : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/04New modern aluminum welding line in Alstom's Wroclaw site will give jobs to 100 more pe..
AQ
09/30Alstom celebrates 70 years of transforming mobility in Mexico
AQ
09/30Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E863977
PU
09/29Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E863569
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 537 M 16 032 M 16 032 M
Net income 2023 311 M 302 M 302 M
Net Debt 2023 2 693 M 2 611 M 2 611 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,9x
Yield 2023 2,12%
Capitalization 6 373 M 6 178 M 6 178 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 69 317
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 16,94 €
Average target price 31,80 €
Spread / Average Target 87,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Danny di Perna Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bi Yong So Chungunco Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-45.74%6 178
PACCAR, INC.-0.43%30 558
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-23.91%19 602
KOMATSU LTD.0.84%17 627
KUBOTA CORPORATION-19.58%16 752
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-29.82%16 421