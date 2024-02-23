Alstom: starts production of Delhi metro trainsets

Alstom has announced that it has begun production of Metropolis trainsets for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Phase IV.



Awarded in November 2022, the order is for 52 trainsets, each comprising six cars.



The project is designed to cater for three different DMRC lines, two of which are extensions of existing lines 7 and 8, and the new Gold Line 10 linking Aerocity to Tughlakabad, covering a total distance of 64.67 km.



We have a long-standing association with the Delhi Metro and are proud to join India's largest metro system in its continued growth and expansion', commented Olivier Loison, Managing Director, Alstom India.



