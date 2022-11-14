Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Alstom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:31 2022-11-14 am EST
24.35 EUR   -0.81%
04:12aAlstom : study demonstrates increase in urban rail brings concrete benefits to support Africa's sustainable future
PU
11/11Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E871475
PU
11/11Alstom : wins 98 million contract to design and manufacture 78 metro coaches for Chennai Metro Phase-II
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alstom : study demonstrates increase in urban rail brings concrete benefits to support Africa's sustainable future

11/14/2022 | 04:12am EST
Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 16 522 M 17 064 M 17 064 M
Net income 2023 296 M 306 M 306 M
Net Debt 2023 2 699 M 2 787 M 2 787 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,4x
Yield 2023 1,42%
Capitalization 9 236 M 9 539 M 9 539 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 69 317
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 24,55 €
Average target price 31,23 €
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Danny di Perna Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bi Yong So Chungunco Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-21.36%9 539
PACCAR, INC.16.27%35 688
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-11.60%24 263
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-13.35%22 015
KOMATSU LTD.14.13%20 896
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-8.96%20 745