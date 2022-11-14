|
Alstom : study demonstrates increase in urban rail brings concrete benefits to support Africa's sustainable future
Download as PDF
Press contact - Coralie Collet
Coralie Collet
Send an email
AMECA VP Communications, External Affairs & CSR
Dana Salloum
Send an email
Egypt & North Africa Communication Director
Souade Bekhti
Send an email
Disclaimer
Alstom SA published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 09:11:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
16 522 M
17 064 M
17 064 M
|Net income 2023
|
296 M
306 M
306 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
2 699 M
2 787 M
2 787 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|32,4x
|Yield 2023
|1,42%
|
|Capitalization
|
9 236 M
9 539 M
9 539 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,72x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,67x
|Nbr of Employees
|69 317
|Free-Float
|99,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|19
|Last Close Price
|24,55 €
|Average target price
|31,23 €
|Spread / Average Target
|27,2%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|ALSTOM
|-21.36%
|9 539