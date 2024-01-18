Alstom to deliver 18 trainsets to DB Regio in Germany

Alstom is to supply 18 state-of-the-art Coradia Max double-deck electric multiple units to DB Regio.



The order includes nine three-car and nine five-car trainsets, which will be put into service on the RE1 Hamburg - Rostock regional express line, a busy section of the 'Baltic-Alster' (Ostsee-Alster or OSTA) network, when winter timetables are introduced in December 2027.



Following electrification of the line between Bad Kleinen and Lübeck and the construction of a connecting curve, trains will also run to Lübeck.



' Northern Germany is going mobile. With our new double-decker trains, we will help DB Regio to develop its travel offer in the Länder of Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, in a sustainable and modern way', said Müslüm Yakisan, President of the Germany, Austria and Switzerland region at Alstom.



