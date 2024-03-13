Alstom: to equip the Porto metro in Portugal

March 13, 2024 at 11:21 am EDT Share

Alstom has announced that its urban signaling technology has been selected to improve passenger connectivity on the new pink line of the Porto metro in Portugal.



Alstom will develop and equip the new line with the Cityflo 250 signaling system, which will enable real-time monitoring of vehicles. Engineering, installation and commissioning of the system will be carried out at Alstom's site in Maia, in the district of Porto.



Once inaugurated, demand is expected to increase by over 30 million passengers in the first full year of operation.



It will significantly reduce the use of private vehicles, cutting traffic congestion and avoiding the emission of almost 1,500 tonnes of CO2 per year.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.