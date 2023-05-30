Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Alstom
  News
  Summary
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:12:59 2023-05-30 am EDT
26.77 EUR   +1.02%
08:07aAlstom : to present innovative and sustainable solutions for urban mobility at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit 2023
PU
05/29Alstom's Chinese joint venture accomplishes passenger operation of demo train with the new generation of silicon carbide and permanent magnet motor propulsion system
AQ
05/26Alstom to provide integrated metro system for the city of Cluj-Napoca in Romania
AQ
Alstom : to present innovative and sustainable solutions for urban mobility at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit 2023

05/30/2023 | 08:07am EDT
Press contact - Corporate France & DACH region

Philippe Molitor

Send an email
Press contact - Spain and Portugal

Irma Aguado

Send an email

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 12:06:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 16 525 M 17 699 M 17 699 M
Net income 2023 109 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2023 2 794 M 2 992 M 2 992 M
P/E ratio 2023 88,6x
Yield 2023 1,12%
Capitalization 10 082 M 10 798 M 10 798 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 80 183
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 26,50 €
Average target price 30,93 €
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Danny di Perna Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bi Yong So Chungunco Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM16.13%10 798
PACCAR, INC.8.14%37 257
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-1.50%25 128
KOMATSU LTD.19.44%23 144
EPIROC AB (PUBL)2.84%20 734
EXOR N.V.14.23%19 182
