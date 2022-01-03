Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Alstom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alstom : to provide full maintenance services for Bucharest metro fleet for the next 15 years

01/03/2022 | 02:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Download as PDF Press kit
Press contacts - Corporate

Samuel Miller

Send an email

Tel: + 33 1 57 06 67 74

Coralie Collet

Send an email

Tel: +33 (1) 57 06 18 81

Investor relations

Martin Vaujour

Send an email

Tel: +33 (6)88401757

Claire Lepelletier

Send an email

Tel: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 07:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALSTOM
03:40aFrance's Alstom Lands $567 Milion Maintenance Contract For Bucharest Metro
MT
02:59aALSTOM : to provide full maintenance services for Bucharest metro fleet for the next 15 ye..
PU
02:48aALSTOM SA : Alstom to provide full maintenance services for Bucharest metro fleet for the ..
AQ
2021Siemens-Tata JV Secures Contract to Develop Metro Line in Pune, India
MT
2021SIEMENS MOBILITY GMBH : Siemens Mobility to retrofit the Belgian Railways train fleet with..
AQ
2021Alstom to supply Belgium's SNCB with an additional 98 multifunction M7 train cars
AQ
2021Alstom's driverless airport APM enters service at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport
AQ
2021ALSTOM : Buy rating from UBS
MD
2021ALSTOM : celebrates 2,000 days of operating the Automated People Mover System at Dubai Int..
PU
2021ALSTOM : Foundation will finance a project of the Biscayan NGO Creando Futuros
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 661 M 17 765 M 17 765 M
Net income 2022 184 M 208 M 208 M
Net Debt 2022 2 538 M 2 879 M 2 879 M
P/E ratio 2022 84,7x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 11 657 M 13 257 M 13 224 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 67 191
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 31,22 €
Average target price 41,53 €
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM0.00%13 257
PACCAR, INC.0.00%30 642
EPIROC AB (PUBL)0.00%28 959
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.00%26 426
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.0.00%26 314
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.00%24 782