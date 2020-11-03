|
Alstom : to provide new Metropolis trains for Bucharest Metro Line 5
11/03/2020 | 03:10am EST
Download as PDF
Press contacts - Corporate
Samuel Miller
Send an email
Tel: + 33 1 57 06 67 74
Coralie Collet
Send an email
Tel: +33 (1) 57 06 18 81
Disclaimer
Alstom SA published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 08:09:02 UTC
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
7 674 M
8 949 M
8 949 M
|Net income 2021
|
339 M
395 M
395 M
|Net cash 2021
|
774 M
903 M
903 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|25,6x
|Yield 2021
|1,31%
|
|Capitalization
|
8 622 M
10 032 M
10 054 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,02x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,88x
|Nbr of Employees
|38 879
|Free-Float
|82,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Average target price
|
49,45 €
|Last Close Price
|
38,00 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
55,3%
|Spread / Average Target
|
30,1%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
5,26%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|ALSTOM
|-10.02%
|10 032