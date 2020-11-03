Alstom : to provide new Metropolis trains for Bucharest Metro Line 5

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 7 674 M 8 949 M 8 949 M Net income 2021 339 M 395 M 395 M Net cash 2021 774 M 903 M 903 M P/E ratio 2021 25,6x Yield 2021 1,31% Capitalization 8 622 M 10 032 M 10 054 M EV / Sales 2021 1,02x EV / Sales 2022 0,88x Nbr of Employees 38 879 Free-Float 82,2% Chart ALSTOM Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ALSTOM Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 16 Average target price 49,45 € Last Close Price 38,00 € Spread / Highest target 55,3% Spread / Average Target 30,1% Spread / Lowest Target 5,26% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ALSTOM -10.02% 10 032 PACCAR, INC. 12.20% 30 748 KOMATSU LTD. -8.19% 21 864 KUBOTA CORPORATION 6.87% 21 041 KNORR-BREMSE AG 10.44% 18 799 EPIROC AB 16.31% 18 003