Alstom to supply Lille with 24 tramway trainsets

Alstom reports that it has been chosen to supply the Métropole Européenne de Lille (MEL) with new tramway trainsets for Line R and Line T of the Lille network.



An initial order will comprise 24 Citadis trainsets, to which 6 additional trainsets may be added.

The first deliveries will take place in early 2026, with entry into service scheduled for mid-2026.



Referring to "a concentration of innovations to enhance passenger well-being", Astom highlights the trams' air-conditioning, dynamic passenger information system and video-protection system.



In addition, "these streetcars are energy-efficient, thanks to a new motorization, efficient management of climatic comfort and 100% LED lighting. These streetcars are eco-designed, 95% recyclable and 99% reusable', concludes Alstom.



