Alstom: unveils Transdev's first Omneo trainset

Alstom, Transdev and the Région Sud have unveiled the first Omneo trainset that will operate the first regional rail line open to competition, between Marseille, Toulon and Nice.



Transdev has chosen Alstom to supply 16 double-decker Omneo 8-car trains. The contract, worth around 250 million euros, also includes 10 years' maintenance support. Delivery of the new rolling stock will start at the end of 2024.



This trainset will undergo a four-month series of dynamic overspeed tests on the Velim ring in the Czech Republic, starting at the end of November. After returning to Crespin to finalize static tests and interior fittings, it will then leave for pre-operational service in the Southern Region.



The public service concession contract calls for Transdev to acquire the rolling stock on behalf of the Region, as well as to build a maintenance center near Nice station.



