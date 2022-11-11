Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Alstom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-11-10 am EST
24.00 EUR   +5.03%
01:42aAlstom : wins 98 million contract to design and manufacture 78 metro coaches for Chennai Metro Phase-II
PU
11/10Alstom inaugurates expansion of its train manufacturing facility in Taubate, Brazil
AQ
11/10Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E871293
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alstom : wins 98 million contract to design and manufacture 78 metro coaches for Chennai Metro Phase-II

11/11/2022 | 01:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Download as PDF
Press contact - India

Shilpashree Muniswamappa

Send an email

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 06:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALSTOM
01:42aAlstom : wins 98 million contract to design and manufacture 78 metro coaches for Chennai ..
PU
11/10Alstom inaugurates expansion of its train manufacturing facility in Taubate, Brazil
AQ
11/10Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E871293
PU
11/09EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Mild Declines as U.S. Election ..
DJ
11/08Alstom : inaugurates expansion of its train manufacturing facility in Taubaté, Brazil
PU
11/07ALSTOM : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/04Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E870204
PU
11/03Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E869751
PU
11/02Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E869580
PU
11/02Alstom inks services contract with SBS Transit Rail for North East Line's driverless si..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 522 M 16 794 M 16 794 M
Net income 2023 296 M 301 M 301 M
Net Debt 2023 2 699 M 2 743 M 2 743 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,7x
Yield 2023 1,45%
Capitalization 9 029 M 9 178 M 9 178 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 69 317
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 24,00 €
Average target price 31,23 €
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Danny di Perna Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bi Yong So Chungunco Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-23.13%9 178
PACCAR, INC.13.03%35 441
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-11.10%24 012
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-20.14%20 700
KOMATSU LTD.14.42%20 561
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-12.91%19 854