Alstom wins maintenance contract in Australia

December 21, 2023

Alstom announces that it has won a tender worth around €900 million to maintain the VLocity and Classic regional trains in the state of Victoria, Australia, for the next ten years.



'More than 300 jobs are currently dedicated to the maintenance of the fleet in the state, and new jobs will be created in the local rail industry over the duration of the contract', stresses the French transport equipment supplier.



As part of this new contract, Alstom will 'improve the reliability and availability of VLocity and Classic trains, guarantee significant fuel savings and create a new train control center'.



