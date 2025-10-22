Alstom announces an additional order from SNCF Voyageurs for 30 new-generation Avelia Horizon trains worth nearly €1.4bn, as well as options for up to 20 more trains.



The first deliveries under this order are expected in 2031. This order is for the quad-voltage version of this very high-speed train, which meets European traffic requirements.



These international trains will operate under the Eurostar banner in Germany, Belgium, France, the Netherlands and the UK (to London) via the Channel Tunnel, a first for a double-decker high-speed train.



This third optional tranche of the framework contract between SNCF Voyageurs and Alstom complements the 115 trains already ordered by SNCF Voyageurs, including 100 for commercial operation in France and 15 in Europe.