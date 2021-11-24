Clean and comfortable: the era of Healthier Mobility™ has arrived

There have been several studies done, such as the one conducted by the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft in which Alstom was involved, for the German Federal Railway Authority (EBA) and its research unit German Centre for Rail Traffic Research (DZSF), which show that bus and train travel is not high risk, providing certain precautions are taken. Typically, this means good circulation of fresh air inside the trains, cleaning and disinfection, and passengers keeping their distance between one another and wearing masks. Social distancing is closely related to, and works best with, a reduced and uniformly distributed occupancy on the trains. However, when fresh air rates or filtration are not sufficient, the risk increases with travel time. The risk is manageable, as long as operators put effective measures in place and travellers respect the general rules set by the responsible authorities.