    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Clean and comfortable: the era of Healthier Mobility™ has arrived

11/24/2021 | 09:00am EST
There have been several studies done, such as the one conducted by the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft in which Alstom was involved, for the German Federal Railway Authority (EBA) and its research unit German Centre for Rail Traffic Research (DZSF), which show that bus and train travel is not high risk, providing certain precautions are taken. Typically, this means good circulation of fresh air inside the trains, cleaning and disinfection, and passengers keeping their distance between one another and wearing masks. Social distancing is closely related to, and works best with, a reduced and uniformly distributed occupancy on the trains. However, when fresh air rates or filtration are not sufficient, the risk increases with travel time. The risk is manageable, as long as operators put effective measures in place and travellers respect the general rules set by the responsible authorities.

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 13:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 15 579 M 17 467 M 17 467 M
Net income 2022 232 M 261 M 261 M
Net Debt 2022 2 432 M 2 727 M 2 727 M
P/E ratio 2022 93,6x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 12 755 M 14 369 M 14 301 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 67 191
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 34,16 €
Average target price 42,78 €
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-26.71%14 369
PACCAR, INC.2.93%31 225
EPIROC AB (PUBL)194.15%27 828
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION23.44%27 300
KUBOTA CORPORATION9.02%25 783
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.39.17%24 201